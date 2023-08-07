Two-A-Days: Sulphur Golden Tors

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - This past season the Sulphur Golden Tors wrapped up 2022 with a record of (4-6), but did manage to complete the season on a higher note with back-to-back wins. This season new head coach Cody Gueringer takes over the program and feels like the culture he has instilled so far has helped the team progress quickly as the new season approaches

“We’ve done a whole lot in the short time that we’ve been here, and have had a lot of turnover in a positive way for the most part, we’re just excited for week 1 and are excited to keep building days and stacking good days on top of each other, said Coach Gueringer. “We’re going to have everybody locked in on the game, during the game, and we’re going to make sure every single person is accountable on and off the field, so obviously when you start doing those things and you have high character guys on the field, it translates.”

This year the Tors have had plenty of turnover at multiple position groups including quarterback, but a good chunk of the roster believes that the building blocks for a successful season have been set in the offseason.

“The atmosphere, everything around here is different, all the coaches want to be here and you want to be here every day, and that makes you not want to miss a day, you just want to get up, come to work with your brothers,” said quarterback Addison Constance. There’s a lot of players taking ownership of the program and getting into drills before the coach even comes around and I think that has just been exemplified from our leadership.”

“It’s just mainly like all of us coming together like we’re finally having, an actual team with a lot of chemistry,” said safety Alijah Coleman. “I love seeing all of our players committing and once you finally have a team committing, that’s when the program starts coming together, and that’s what coach Gueringer is really trying to teach right now.”

Sulphur 2023-24 Schedule:

September 1. - @ Washington-Marion

September 8. - vs. Acadiana

September 15. - vs. Lafayette

September 22. - @ Carencro

September 29. - @ Sam Houston

October 6. - vs. Barbe

October 13. - vs. Southside

October 20. - @ Destrehan

October 27. - @ New Iberia

November 3. - @ Comeaux

