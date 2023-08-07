50/50 Thursdays
Town of Merryville to hold hearing about millage rates

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The town of Merryville will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting place at Merryville Town Hall on Monday, August 14.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at 1009 Hwy. 110 West.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider levying additional and increased millage rates without further voter approval, or adopting the adjusted millage rate after reassessment and rolling forward rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum.

The estimated amount of tax revenue to be collected in the next year from the increased millage is $24,267, and the amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $449.

