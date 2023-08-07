50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - August 6, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 6, 2023.

Debra Vidrine Derouen, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Mark David Kidder, 58, Vinton: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Isaac Mitchell Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Jamie Gerard Andrews, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violation of protective orders; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Tony Derrick Foxall, 44, Lacassine: Fourth offense DWI; reckless operation; misrepresentation during booking; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Vicente Sanchez, 30, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Stephen Earl Snider, 64, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Johnny Lee Vizia, 64, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Jaimie Ryan Burnette, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Ray Porter, 68, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; trespassing.

Kwasi Mykhel Jack, 19, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

