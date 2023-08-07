50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur schedules boil advisory for residents north of Beglis Parkway

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur will be working on a routine maintenance project at the Verdine Water Plant.

The project is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, starting at 10 p.m., and is estimated to last five to six hours.

During this time, a boil advisory will be issued for residents north of Beglis Parkway.

Once clean samples have been received from the Department of Health, the boil advisory will be lifted.

