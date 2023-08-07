50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

State Police warn against phone scams

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is warning residents of scam phone calls in which callers are fraudulently using the police’s authority in an effort to obtain information and money from victims.

These impersonators are reportedly contacting the phones of potential victims by using a call that gives the appearance of originating from a number belonging to State Police. The complainants have stated that the caller is pretending to be law enforcement and attempts to get personal information and money from the victim over the phone.

Troopers stress that citizens should never give unsolicited callers any personal information, and the Louisiana State Police would never ask for any type of payment or monetary donation over the phone.

Citizens wishing to report suspected fraudulent calls can contact the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at 225-925-4192.

