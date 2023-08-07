50/50 Thursdays
Some Louisiana Libraries to offer telehealth services

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Eleven library systems in Louisiana will soon offer patrons access to telehealth services following a $50,000 grant from The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation through the State Library of Louisiana.

The grants will pay for medical equipment such as fingertip pulse oximeters, portable EKG monitors, laptops and tablets, and private booths in libraries where patrons can meet virtually with their doctors.

In 2022, ConnectLA worked with the Blue Cross Foundation to recognize that increasing telehealth adoption in the state required better access. The agencies identified the State Library as a unique community anchor institution.

“It’s been a long time since libraries were simply a place to check out books or do research. They are community hubs where people can access services they might not otherwise be able to afford, such as high-speed internet,” said Interim State Librarian Meg Placke. “These grants are just the latest way our state’s libraries are serving their patrons, and there are few needs as important as access to healthcare.”

The following Parishes are expected to offer the services once implemented:

  • Beauregard
  • Cameron
  • Concordia
  • East Carroll
  • Franklin
  • Ouachita
  • St. John the Baptist
  • Union
  • Vermillion
  • Washington
  • West Baton Rouge

Anyone interested in using their local library’s telehealth services can find a full list of Louisiana’s public libraries with contact information on the State Library of Louisiana’s website.

