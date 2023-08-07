Senior assisted living home starts a club for pen pals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Everyone loves to receive a nice note every once in a while, and that’s exactly what the Sage Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care of Lake Charles is doing for their seniors.

A short note, a small gift, just a little way to say ‘hello’ - It can have the biggest impact.

“It really definitely brightens them, especially the ones that may not be able to have too much contact out of the facility with others. So just to have that is great for them. It’s a great interaction with then and other residents outside our facility,” said Bridget Boudreaux, the activities director of Sage Oaks Assisted Living Facility.

Boudreaux said the pen pal club between Lake Charles and Dallas locations of Sage Oaks Living Care is giving residents something to smile about.

“Once a week, or once every month, we get together. We do a Zoom call and discuss what our next project is going to be for the future month because we plan everything out a few months in advance and we discuss things we would like to see our residents do,” said Boudreaux.

The first correspondence between pen pals was last month when they exchanged care packages.

“This month we are working on friendship bracelets, and attached they are writing little notes, wishing them a great day, glad that they have a friend in them.”

Boudreaux shared interactions like this are so important because not all of them are up to date on social media. They are more accustomed to communicating like this, writing a letter and sending it out.

All residents can participate in the pen pal club, and there’s help for those who need a little assistance writing.

