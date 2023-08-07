Portion of Niblett’s Bluff Road closed for construction

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A portion of Niblett’s Bluff Road, about 200 feet east of Parish Loop is closed due to construction.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, August 18.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use caution in the area.

Traffic traveling west should detour north on LA 109, then head west on Line Road, then head south on Wright Road to Niblett’s Bluff Road. Traffic traveling east on Niblett’s Bluff Road should detour north on Wright Road, east on Line Road, then head south on LA 109 to Niblett’s Bluff Road.

