Police searching for stolen trailer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A trailer and bumper-pull camper were stolen from a business in Leesville on August 4.
The trailer is described as a 2013 Bloomers Horse Trailer with living quarters and a green generator on top. Also missing is a 2020 Forest River Tracer Bridge bumper-pull camper, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Both items were stolen from Bar P RV and Trailer Repair in Leesville.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Martin at 337-238-1311.
