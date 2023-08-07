Police searching for stolen trailer

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A trailer and bumper-pull camper were stolen from a business in Leesville on August 4.

The trailer is described as a 2013 Bloomers Horse Trailer with living quarters and a green generator on top. Also missing is a 2020 Forest River Tracer Bridge bumper-pull camper, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Both items were stolen from Bar P RV and Trailer Repair in Leesville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Martin at 337-238-1311.

