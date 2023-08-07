50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New La. ‘I Voted’ stickers unveiled

The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin showed off the brand-new stickers during an unveiling ceremony at the Louisiana State Archives.

The artwork for this year’s sticker is called “Confidence,” and was created by Jefferson Parish artist, Becky Fos.

The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.(WAFB)
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.(WAFB)

“We are extremely grateful to Ms. Fos for creating another beautiful, original work of art to grace Louisiana’s ‘I Voted’ stickers for the second year in a row. Her expressive use of color provides a creative twist on iconic Louisiana imagery,” Ardoin said.

Voters will receive the stickers when they vote at the polls for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 18 Gubernatorial General Election.

Officials added voters should check their voter registration and make any necessary updates before the fall elections by logging into the GeauxVote online voter portal at voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Sherry Street shooting suspect
Victim of Sherry Street shooting dies
Health Headlines: Surprising cause of chronic pain in kids
Health Headlines: Surprising cause of chronic pain in kids
Health Headlines: Surprising cause of chronic pain in kids
Health Headlines: Surprising cause of chronic pain in kids
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No changes to the hot weather are ahead with still limited rain chances
SWLA Arrest Report - August 6, 2023