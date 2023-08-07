LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mayor Nic Hunter, elected officials, and community members were present to cut the ribbon commemorating the completion of the Historic City Hall’s restoration on Saturday, August 5.

The historic building, built in 1911 following the Great Fire of 1910, received significant interior and exterior damage during Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The repairs included a complete replacement of the roof, restoration and stabilization of the bell tower, and the sealing of the exterior bricks and windows. The interior also received repairs to the ceilings, walls, and floors.

Lake Charles Historic City Hall completes restoration (City of Lake Charles)

“This completed restoration is one worth celebrating and offers another tangible example of a positive step in our long-term recovery. Repairing a historic building such as Historic City Hall takes an extra level of care,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “It is critical that we preserve the historical elements that make it special, like the iconic bell tower, while restoring it in a manner that adds to its resiliency to allow future generations the ability to enjoy world-class cultural exhibitions.”

The Historic City Hall is home to the Black Heritage Gallery and Gallery by the Lake. The grounds are home to a number of festivals and events throughout the year, including Downtown at Sundown, the monthly “Meet Me at the Market” series held on the first Saturday of each month, and the weekly Charlestown Farmer’s Markey held every Saturday morning.

