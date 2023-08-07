50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles Historic City Hall completes restoration

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mayor Nic Hunter, elected officials, and community members were present to cut the ribbon commemorating the completion of the Historic City Hall’s restoration on Saturday, August 5.

The historic building, built in 1911 following the Great Fire of 1910, received significant interior and exterior damage during Hurricanes Laura and Delta. The repairs included a complete replacement of the roof, restoration and stabilization of the bell tower, and the sealing of the exterior bricks and windows. The interior also received repairs to the ceilings, walls, and floors.

Lake Charles Historic City Hall completes restoration
Lake Charles Historic City Hall completes restoration(City of Lake Charles)

“This completed restoration is one worth celebrating and offers another tangible example of a positive step in our long-term recovery. Repairing a historic building such as Historic City Hall takes an extra level of care,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “It is critical that we preserve the historical elements that make it special, like the iconic bell tower, while restoring it in a manner that adds to its resiliency to allow future generations the ability to enjoy world-class cultural exhibitions.”

The Historic City Hall is home to the Black Heritage Gallery and Gallery by the Lake. The grounds are home to a number of festivals and events throughout the year, including Downtown at Sundown, the monthly “Meet Me at the Market” series held on the first Saturday of each month, and the weekly Charlestown Farmer’s Markey held every Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No changes to the hot weather are ahead with still limited rain chances
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
New La. ‘I Voted’ stickers unveiled
Some Louisiana Libraries to offer telehealth services
A trailer and bumper-pull camper were stolen from a business in Leesville on August 4.
Police searching for stolen trailer