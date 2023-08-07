Lafayette man arrested for bank robbery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Lafayette Police responded to a report of an armed robbery today around 9:20 a.m. at Chase Bank, and a man was subsequently arrested.

Before police were made aware of the robbery at the Chase located in the 3900 block of West Congress Street, they had responded to several calls in the area of a suspicious male walking into other banks, wearing a mask and gloves.

According to authorities, the man walked into Chase and presented a note requesting money from the bank employee, with a threat of violence if refused. The man was then provided with an undisclosed amount of currency and fled the bank.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers witnessed a male matching the description given to police running from the bank. Lafayette Police were able to apprehend the man after a brief foot chase and put him under arrest.

The suspect has been identified as Patrick Callahan, 39, of Lafayette.

Callahan was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for one count of first-degree robbery, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant.

