50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Surprising cause of chronic pain in kids

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Chronic pain, millions of Americans live with it every day.  Mostly older adults, right? Not necessarily. Studies suggest more than thirty percent of children grow up experiencing chronic pain. What causes it? The answer may surprise you.

Emily Wegmann says, “Seeing my friends go out and me trying to keep up with them was very hard.” She grew up in so much pain the simplest movements hurt.

“I couldn’t even get myself dressed. I couldn’t do my hair,” says Emily.

Emily has juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. It’s one of the most common causes of chronic pain in kids, followed by fibromyalgia, headaches, and those dreaded growing pains. But sometimes pain in children is not just physical.

Aimee Hersh, MD, Pediatric Rheumatologist, Univ. of Utah Health/Primary Children’s Hospital says, “We’ve been seeing more children with chronic pain. I think the pandemic was a huge stressor that’s probably contributed to that in some ways.”

Up to a third of all high school students said they were mentally and physically impacted by the pandemic.

“A lot of the ways that kids express the anxiety, or the stress, or even the depressive symptoms they’re feeling, is in their muscles and joints.” Explains Doctor Hersh.

Pediatric Rheumatologist Aimee Hersh says it’s not uncommon for patients who have mental health conditions to have chronic pain. “I think sometimes that chronic pain piece is sometimes maybe downplayed and that there’s more of a focus on the mental health piece.”

And research shows that a parent’s reaction to their child’s pain is important. In fact, children whose parents became depressed over their child’s condition reported suffering more intense pain, more disability, and a poor quality of life.

But by improving a child’s mental and physical health and also working on their sleep, you can help to ease your child’s pain.

A study out of Seattle Children’s Research Institute showed that children who had less sleep leading up to surgery experienced more intense pain two weeks after their procedures. Another interesting fact: chronic pain is more common in girls than boys. Studies also show that children with chronic pain who stay in school and participate in normal activities are less disabled in the long run.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Health Headlines: How to protect dark skin from cancer
Health Headlines: How to protect dark skin from cancer
Lone star tick
SWLA doctors say to watch out for ticks whose bites can cause a meat allergy
Health Headlines: RSV vaccine gains FDA approval
Health Headlines: RSV vaccine gains FDA approval
Health Headlines: Scanner able to diagnose lung cancer earlier
Health Headlines: Scanner able to diagnose lung cancer earlier