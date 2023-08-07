Gas prices on the rise, but increases may slow soon, AAA reports

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Gas prices have been on the rise nationally in the past several weeks, but relief in increases at the pump could be on the way.

Though averages have steadily been rising across the U.S., Louisianians are still paying less than most. For the state of Louisiana, the average gas price is $3.43 per gallon as of today, according to motor club AAA. That is 40 cents lower than the national average of $3.83 per gallon.

The price of crude oil and heat-induced refinery production cuts are to blame for what you’re paying at the pump, said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

Impacts of this summer’s extreme heat on refineries has led to global supply production cuts. Oil companies have been scaling back production because their refineries aren’t designed to operate in temperatures above 95 degrees. Nearly 40 percent of petroleum refineries are in Texas and Louisiana, where the average daily maximum temperature reached upwards of 95 degrees last month.

“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Coupled with tepid demand and declining oil prices, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) could indicate slowing prices increases in the days ahead. The data showed gas demand decreased last week, while total domestic gasoline stocks increased. Lower gas demand amid increasing supply could mean drivers will be seeing lower prices soon.

SWLA drivers can find the top ten lowest gas prices with KPLC’s gas price tracker.

