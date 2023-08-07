50/50 Thursdays
Four suspects wanted for allegedly damaging Hyatt School

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FIELDS, La. (KPLC) - Four suspects are wanted by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office after being caught on surveillance video at the Hyatt School.

The suspects are accused of unauthorized entry and criminally damaging the property, BPSO said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the suspects’ identities can contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

