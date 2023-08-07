FIELDS, La. (KPLC) - Four suspects are wanted by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office after being caught on surveillance video at the Hyatt School.

The suspects are accused of unauthorized entry and criminally damaging the property, BPSO said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the suspects’ identities can contact BPSO at 337-463-3281.

Four suspects wanted for allegedly damaging Hyatt School (BPSO)

