FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No changes to the hot weather are ahead with still limited rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ve started a new work week in SWLA, but that unfortunately does not mean we will see much new weather. This is because the upper-level high that was over us last week remains in place and will not likely go anywhere this week. So alas, the hot and mostly dry weather will continue through the upcoming week.

Temperatures will range from the upper 90′s through the low 100′s for some locations north of the intestate. While slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoon, heat indices still will likely range between 100-110 degrees and could exceed 115 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon. If any showers develop, they would be very limited in coverage and not provide relief from the drought and hot temperatures.

As has been the case, it still is very important to take hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

If you’re looking for any relief, we may see some by the end of the weekend and into next week. Indications are that high pressure may finally back away, with some disturbances that may approach our region by next week. While models have continually pushed the timing of this back. This will mean a better chance for some much-needed scattered showers and storms when it does.

The tropics are still quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

