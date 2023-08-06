SWLA Arrest Report - August 5, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 5, 2023.

Zacaria Mar Vanegas, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.

Jarid Steven Hazelton, 39, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.

Juan Travis Young, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; probation detainer.

Jordan Kane Hunsicker, 31, DeQuincy: Probation violation.

Tammy Lynn Rousseau, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Derrick Dwayne Wilks, 40, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; battery of a dating partner; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon; aggravated assault; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Demark Antoine Kennedy, 29, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Devin Gerard Randall, 41, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; home invasion; theft less than $1,000.

James Richard O’Quinn, 68, Lake Charles: Registration; commercial vehicles; expired plate; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

