50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - August 5, 2023

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 5, 2023.

Zacaria Mar Vanegas, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.

Jarid Steven Hazelton, 39, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon.

Juan Travis Young, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; probation detainer.

Jordan Kane Hunsicker, 31, DeQuincy: Probation violation.

Tammy Lynn Rousseau, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Derrick Dwayne Wilks, 40, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; battery of a dating partner; intentional use of force with dangerous weapon; aggravated assault; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Demark Antoine Kennedy, 29, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Devin Gerard Randall, 41, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; home invasion; theft less than $1,000.

James Richard O’Quinn, 68, Lake Charles: Registration; commercial vehicles; expired plate; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a...
Authorities searching for missing Lake Charles man
Suncrests Softball Team celebrates national championship with 50-year reunion
Suncrests Softball Team celebrates national championship with 50-year reunion
Suncrests Softball Team celebrates national championship with 50-year reunion
Suncrests Softball Team celebrates national championship with 50-year reunion
City of Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation order
City of Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation order