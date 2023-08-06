50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Suncrests Softball Team celebrates national championship with 50-year reunion

By Devon Distefano
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Suncrests Softball Team won the Juniors National Championship in 1973.

They held their 50-year reunion to celebrate the victory.

Players reunited for this special day as they remembered the time they beat out the Montgomery, Illinois Hustlers for championship glory.

Their head coach Sue Breaux couldn’t be there for the reunion but what she taught her players still sticks with them today.

“Miss Breaux was very dedicated, not only dedicated and loyal but very strong, she was a great leader and I think she was the one that kept pushing us,” Jennifer Castille Toupes said.

“To see how we were on the field celebrating a victory at that time and all excited it was I just can’t explain it in my words,” Sheila Ahlgrim said.

Players on the team say they are thankful to be reunited with their teammates to remember this special moment.

