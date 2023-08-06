50/50 Thursdays
State Police investigating Lafayette Parish shooting

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of Louisiana State Police in an incident in which an officer exchanged gunfire with a subject following a traffic stop.

According to Trooper Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for State Police, it happened in the 100 block of Rue Bon Secours Road in Lafayette Parish around 12:30 p.m. today.

A deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop which resulted in an exchange of gunfire, and one person was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

This is the second shooting this weekend in Lafayette Parish in which an officer fired his weapon, and the third this week in Acadiana.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information or pictures or videos from the area is asking to contact LSP detectives by calling 337-332-8080.

