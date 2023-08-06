50/50 Thursdays
Saints running back Jamaal Williams lays out his love for anime

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs through drills at training camp. (AP...
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs through drills at training camp. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Getting Jamaal Williams to leave the Lions and become a Saint, well that appeared to be a smooth and easy negotiation.

“We got it done. They brought me in, and they tell me what they want me to do. I said cool, let’s go to it. They came at me with so much respect. Like they wanted me, wanted me to be here. It’s just blessings being here. The energy, the motivation from everybody,” said Jamaal Williams.

We all now Jamaal Williams the running back. He scored 17 touchdowns last season. But he also wants Who-Dats to know who he is off the field.

“Let me say this again. Whatever you think you know about NFL players, or you think you know what we are, you don’t know me, I’m not that. I’m literally just a nerd. I play football. I’m good at football. But I know what I like and that’s anime. That’s my social life, off the field thing,” said Williams.

“This is work for me. People think we’re just playing sport all that. It’s a sport, it’s work, I love it, I’m grateful to do it. I knew what I was good at, and I knew I was good at playing football. But at the same time, I know what I like off the field. I’m just a nerd, walking around like a ninja. Watch anime every day, that’s me. When fans bring me anime things. Point it out to me, I see that. That to me shows a sign of respect, and acknowledgment that they see me as a person.”

