50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man arrested after toddler is shot in head while sleeping in New Orleans apartment, NOPD says

New Orleans police said a sleeping boy was shot in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) when a bullet...
New Orleans police said a sleeping boy was shot in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) when a bullet was shot through the wall from an adjacent apartment in New Orleans East. (File photo)(Raycon)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A sleeping 3-year-old boy was struck in the head early Sunday (Aug. 6) by a bullet shot through the wall of an adjacent apartment in New Orleans East, police said.

The juvenile victim is hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. New Orleans police arrested 22-year-old neighbor Javonte Shelton in connection with the shooting.

The NOPD said Shelton was “dry firing his weapon” inside his apartment when he discharged a round through the wall, striking the sleeping boy in the adjacent apartment around 12:19 a.m. The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of the North I-10 Service Road, near Crowder Boulevard, but the NOPD did not specify if the victim was housed in The Willows or the Walnut Square apartments, which both occupy the block.

Records show Shelton was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail at 9:42 a.m. on single counts of second-degree battery and obstruction of justice. Online court records indicate this is Shelton’s first arrest in Orleans Parish as an adult.

Police said the victim “was asleep in bed when a shot was fired through the wall from an adjacent apartment and struck the victim in the head.” The NOPD said the victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Leaking natural gas line causes road closures on Highway 1256
Gas line repaired, highway reopens
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The high heat remains set to stick around into the week
Leaking natural gas line causes road closures on Highway 1256
boil water notice
City of Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation order
2 killed, 1 injured in house fire in St. Mary Parish
2 killed, 1 injured in house fire in St. Mary Parish