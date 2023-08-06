Lake Charles Historic City Hall now fully restored

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Historic City Hall on Ryan Street in Lake Charles celebrated its complete restoration with a ribbon cutting.

The structure received significant damage from the 2020 hurricanes but repairs to the Bell Tower and the interior and exterior of the building have brought it new life.

Amanda Donaldson, City of Lake Charles Director of Cultural Affairs said it’s refreshing to be working in a building that has so much to offer.

“Having a brand new refurbished building after two devastating hurricanes is very special,” she said. “Seeing communities come together to bring this building back to life and truly wanting to preserve the livelihood of this structure is so vital to the community.”

Donaldson said that with the project finally complete, visitors can now enjoy the full experience of this historic building.

