Gordon McKernan hosts billboard art contest with prizes

“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney Gordon McKernan’s face in the pit of a halved avocado.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Enjoyed a good chuckle from Gordon McKernan’s billboards and have artistic talent? Here’s your chance to design one!

On August 4, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys announced an opportunity for Louisiana artists to design some of his billboards and his office is offering multiple prizes.

According to McKernan, he himself has come up with the concept for most of his billboards and now he wants to give artists a chance to show off their talents.

Contest and Design rules:

  • Adult entries must be submitted in a rectangle ratio for billboard display, 14′ x 48′ is preferred.
  • Child entries may be submitted in different formats.
  • All billboards must include the official Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys logo. You can download the logo here >> Logo.
  • By submitting your billboard design, you grant Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys the license and right to use, modify, and reproduce the artwork for any promotional purposes and across any medium associated with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys or Gordon McKernan. No further compensation shall be provided for such usage.

Prizes:

  • 1st place: $1,000 gift card, G swag, mini-billboard of their artwork, photo shoot at the office, $1,000 donated to a charity of their choice.
  • 2nd place: $500 gift card, G swag, mini-billboard of their artwork, photo shoot at the office, and $500 donated to a charity of their choice.
  • 3rd place: $250 gift card, G swag, mini-billboard of their artwork, photo shoot at the office, and $250 donated to a charity of their choice.
  • Children’s prizes: Each winner will receive a prize of their choice amounting up to $500.

The donation and a chance for their artwork to be used on a billboard is contingent on GMIA and compliance approvals.

The winners of the prizes will also have a chance to pick a charity and his office will match the prize money amount as a donation.

Three winners for adults and three winners for children will be chosen.

His office will be accepting submissions throughout the month of August. The deadline is August 31, at 11:59 p.m.

To learn more and submit your ideas, visit https://bit.ly/3rQPXUy.

