Fishermen reel in the fun at Cameron Fishing Fest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Day two of the 19th annual Cameron Fishing Fest took place today.

There were plenty of games and entertainment for everyone to enjoy including a cornhole tournament and a live band.

Of course, there was some fishing going on as fishermen weighed in their biggest catches of the day.

Chairman of the festival Tom Barrett said this event is all about giving back to the community.

“We raise money to give scholarships to graduating high school seniors of Cameron Parish to go to college, to go to trade school, we also give money to the different clubs and teams around the parish and that’s primarily where all the money goes that we raise from this festival,” Barrett said.

The festival closes at 10 p.m. today.

