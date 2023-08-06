First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry weather pattern will stick around through this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unfortunately the upper level high that was over us last week remains in place and will not likely go anywhere this week.

This means the hot and mostly dry weather will continue through the upcoming work week. Temperatures will range from the upper 90′s through the low 100′s for some locations north of the intestate. While slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoon, heat indices still will likely range between 100-110 degrees and could exceed 115 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

With this in mind, it will still be important to take hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

Rain chances will stay minimal through the week as upper-level high pressure continues to hold it’s influence over our area, though any rain will be very limited. We may see a few cooling showers on a daily basis, but any activity will likely be short lived.

If you’re looking for any relief, we may see some by the end of the weekend and into next week. Indications are that high pressure should finally back away, with some disturbances that may approach our region by next week. If this does indeed happen, that would mean a better chance for some much needed scattered showers and storms. While temperatures still will likely remain hot, any rain would help cool things a little and perhaps send highs closer to normal levels.

The tropics are back to quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

