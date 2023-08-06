50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

CUTE: Baby walrus receives 24/7 cuddle care after rescue

The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s...
The month-old walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center after he was spotted on Alaska’s North Slope.(Alaska Sealife Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Alaska (CNN) – A rare walrus calf is now getting some TLC after he was found wandering alone on the north coast of Alaska last month.

The month-old Pacific walrus calf arrived at the Alaska Sealife Center on August 1 after he was spotted on Alaska’s North Slope.

The calves depend on maternal care for the first two years of their lives. When this walrus was found, there was no adult walrus in sight.

The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care for the baby walrus, which includes constant...
The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care for the baby walrus, which includes constant cuddling.(Alaska Sealife Center)

The walrus was transported to a special animal care facility.

The veterinarian’s orders called for 24-hour care, which includes constant cuddling to help keep the calf calm and encourage healthy development.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Capulin Drive shooting 8/6/23
State Police investigating Lafayette Parish shooting
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Deadly gun violence strikes multiple states
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors