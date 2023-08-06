City of Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation order

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is under a mandatory water conservation order due to extreme heat and lack of rain, officials said.

Residents are asked to conserve water until further notice to allow the city systems to rebuild and maintain pressure.

Officials said conserving water will avoid potential boil advisories. Citizens will be notified when the order is lifted.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.