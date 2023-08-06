50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for missing Lake Charles man

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing man, Charles McAlister Jr.

According to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, McAlister, 71, was reported missing August 5.

During their initial investigation, detectives learned McAlister’s truck was seen in Cameron Parish on August 3.

Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is assisting Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office in their investigation, discovered McAlister’s truck abandoned during the early morning hours on August 4 at Rutherford Beach.

McAlister’s family describes him as a 5-foot-10 man weighing around 145 pounds with a white mustache and thin build. A notable feature of McAlister is his right middle finger is cut off.

McAlister suffers from medical issues and left home without his medication and cell phone.

His family confirmed he has a heart condition which requires medication.

Cameron Sheriff’s Office officials said they have conducted manual searches and utilized drones in their search.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone with information or who has seen him to contact their office at (337) 491-3605.

