50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

1 person killed in crash in Ascension Parish, troopers say

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, August 5, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened on I-10 west of LA 30 in Ascension Parish shortly after 6 p.m. and claimed the life of Daniel Lenoir Jr., 60, of Baton Rouge.

According to LSP, the crash happened as Lenoir was driving west on I-10 in a Toyota Corolla. Troopers said that he veered off to the right, overcorrected to the left, and then struck a tree.

As a result of the crash, Lenoir was thrown from his vehicle, troopers said. They added that he was not restrained when he struck the tree.

Emergency workers transported Lenior to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to LSP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - August 5, 2023
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a...
Authorities searching for missing Lake Charles man
Suncrests Softball Team celebrates national championship with 50-year reunion
Suncrests Softball Team celebrates national championship with 50-year reunion
Suncrests Softball Team celebrates national championship with 50-year reunion
Suncrests Softball Team celebrates national championship with 50-year reunion
City of Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation order
City of Sulphur issues mandatory water conservation order