50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Third worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation at Eunice daycare

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUNICE, La. (KPLC) - A third childcare worker has been arrested as the investigation continues into alleged child cruelty at a daycare in Eunice.

Chasity Monique Guillory, 29, of Eunice, was arrested on a felony warrant for six counts of principal to cruelty to juveniles, KLFY in Lafayette is reporting.

Authorities began investigating Pumpkin Patch Daycare after videos surfaced online showing children being mistreated. The videos show toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, being intentionally frightened to the point of tears and being taped to a chair.

Another employee at the facility, Kaitlyn Doucet of Church Point, was arrested this morning on six counts of principal to cruelty to juveniles. Alyssa Dupre of Oakdale was also arrested Monday on six counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Kaitlyn Doucet
Kaitlyn Doucet(Eunice Police Department)
Alyssa Dupre
Alyssa Dupre(St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish teachers return to classrooms in preparation for the school year
Calcasieu Parish teachers return to classrooms in preparation for the school year
J.J. Vallow's grandparents prepare for another emotional trial
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend
Calcasieu Parish teachers return to classrooms in preparation for the school year
Calcasieu Parish teachers return to classrooms in preparation for the school year