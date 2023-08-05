Third worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation at Eunice daycare

EUNICE, La. (KPLC) - A third childcare worker has been arrested as the investigation continues into alleged child cruelty at a daycare in Eunice.

Chasity Monique Guillory, 29, of Eunice, was arrested on a felony warrant for six counts of principal to cruelty to juveniles, KLFY in Lafayette is reporting.

Authorities began investigating Pumpkin Patch Daycare after videos surfaced online showing children being mistreated. The videos show toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, being intentionally frightened to the point of tears and being taped to a chair.

Another employee at the facility, Kaitlyn Doucet of Church Point, was arrested this morning on six counts of principal to cruelty to juveniles. Alyssa Dupre of Oakdale was also arrested Monday on six counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Kaitlyn Doucet (Eunice Police Department)

Alyssa Dupre (St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.