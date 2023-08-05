50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - August 4, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 4, 2023.

Jeremy James Hall, 43, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Phillip Randall Booker, 29, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; possession of drugs in a drug-free zone; three counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; two counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; two counts of illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property; headlamps on motor vehicles; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Jana Lee Lyons, 61, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Taylar Green, 32, Breaux Bridge: Instate detainer.

Candace Michele McGuire, 35, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; bicycles - front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Terry Darnell Lubin, 63, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000.

Gregory Gerald Johnson, 47, Houston, Tx.: Attempted simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; disturbing the peace.

Kevin Chase Hannie, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment law - operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Tiffany Maclonda Brimzy, 42, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Kaylin Dwayne Aaron, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery - pregnant victim.

Falando Megale Simon, 24, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

