FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The high heat remains set to stick around into the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Unfortunately, more of the same weather is expected Sunday as we have dealt with all week. This means another very hot and mostly dry day. Upper-level high pressure is still in control in our region, which means another day of highs in the upper 90′s and low 100′s are likely. As such, heat indices will be set to return to the 105-115 degree range by the afternoon hours. You probably can guess this next part by now, but any rain will again be very limited with the “best” chances for a stray shower or storm along and south of I-10.

High heat returns Sunday with only a couple showers possible. (KPLC)

With this in mind, it will remain very important to take hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible. Finally, it remains a good idea to hold off on burning anything until we see more substantial rain. Many parts of SWLA are under a burn ban because of the drought.

The drought only continues to spread across SWLA, making it necessary to hold off on outdoor burning activites. (KPLC)

Very little in the way of change will happen on Monday. By Tuesday, the high pressure may start to back away a little with disturbance set to move around the northern periphery of it. These disturbances look to remain far enough north where widespread rain remains out of the forecast. Still, with the high further away, chances for a few showers or storms may return, and likely for Wednesday as well. Outside of any rain, things still will remain plenty hot with temperatures set to remain above-normal through the week.

Some slightly better rain chances may take place by mid-week as the high moves west. (KPLC)

Some better news is that at least the tropics are back to quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

