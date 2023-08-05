Driver charged with DWI following crash that killed a Gueydan teenager

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 14-year-old teenager from Gueydan passed away from her injuries following an early morning crash on July 29, 2023.

Troopers say shortly after 4:00 a.m. they were notified about single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 713, near Coach Road in Vermilion Parish.

22-year-old Justin Lee Faulk of Kaplan was reportedly driving north on LA 713 when he crossed the center line, and traveled off the roadway into a ditch, overturning several times.

14-year-old Jaci Guidry of Gueydan was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She died from her injuries on August 4th. Two additional passengers, who were also unrestrained, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Faulk was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail with the following charges: DWI 2nd offense, 1st-degree negligent injuring (three counts), careless operation, no seatbelt, and expired motor vehicle inspection.

