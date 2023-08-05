50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Child killed in shooting involving Lafayette Police officers

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - One child was killed, and five other people shot, following an incident Saturday morning in Lafayette. Two police officers are among those seriously injured.

Police say they responded to a “fight in progress” call around 2:14 a.m. in the 100 block of S. General Marshall Street. Officers say after they made contact with the people they believed to be involved in the fight, one suspect began shooting at them, hitting two uniformed Lafayette Police officers multiple times. A third officer reportedly then returned gunfire.

Three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the incident; it’s unclear who shot them, including a woman and two children. Deputies describe the officers’ injuries as serious and say the other victims are in critical condition. The suspect was also shot, although it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with photos, video or information to contact our detectives by calling 337 232-9211. Information will be updated as it becomes available during this active investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Driver charged with DWI following crash that killed a Gueydan teenager
Emergency officials responded to a house fire that left two people dead and a third injured on...
2 killed, 1 injured in house fire in St. Mary Parish
Third worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation at Eunice daycare
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend