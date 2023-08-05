50/50 Thursdays
Cameron Fishing Festival underway, lasts through Saturday

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The 2023 Cameron Fishing Festival kicked off Friday evening with fun for the kids, a fishing tournament and Blessing of the Fleet.

“Live music, bands, we’ll have a live auction, we have adult beverages, we have lots of food, entertainment and even things for the kids,” Cameron District Attorney Tom Barrett said.

An important part of the festival returned this year. Blessing of the Fleet is a special prayer ceremony dedicated to the fisherman, shrimpers and the seafood industry that is a crucial part of this area’s economy.

“We do that to honor the fishermen,” Barrett said. “Cameron Parish is known for its seafood industry, so the Catholic Church will come out to bless those fishermen and their fleet and bless their boats.”

“Bringing the blessing of God and protecting the fleets from all dangers and natural calamities,” said the Rev. Jerish George, pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Creole. “To invoke the blessings of God.”

The festival continues through Saturday evening. All money raised will fund scholarships for Cameron High School seniors.

