50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Parish teachers return to classrooms in preparation for the school year

By Devon Distefano
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The start of the school year for Calcasieu Parish is just one week away, but today marked the official first day back for teachers.

Like many throughout the parish, teachers at Gillis Elementary were busy gearing up for another school year.

“I’m always excited to start the new school year off with new students starting fresh in third grade. We learn a lot of new things, and so it’s fun seeing how they grow over the school year, so I can’t wait to meet my new students,” said third-grade teacher Angela Kelly said.

The teachers began preparing for this year’s curriculum just days after school was out. Now they’re looking at lesson plans and organizing their classrooms to get students adjusted to their new environment.

“Just come in excited. I know we’re going to have a great year, know that you can do anything you can set your mind to, we’re going to make this as enjoyable as possible and we’re going to help you grow academically and socially and do all kinds of fun things here,” fourth-grade teacher Christy Fontenot said.

Getting take-home folders ready to go and their school supplies in order were just a few of the tasks required to make sure students are in a position to succeed.

Third-grade teacher Kristin Williamson said seeing her students achieve their goals throughout the year is a special experience.

“When they’re able to beat the clock on a multiplication test or get those high scores on those quizzes, I enjoy seeing that. Their own excitement makes me excited,” Williamson said.

Students in Calcasieu Parish begin their school year on Aug. 11. See back-to-school dates for students around the area HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

J.J. Vallow's grandparents prepare for another emotional trial
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend
Calcasieu Parish teachers return to classrooms in preparation for the school year
Calcasieu Parish teachers return to classrooms in preparation for the school year
McNeese wide receivers show progress in week one of summer progress
McNeese wide receivers shows progress after finishing third summer practice