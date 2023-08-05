Calcasieu Parish teachers return to classrooms in preparation for the school year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The start of the school year for Calcasieu Parish is just one week away, but today marked the official first day back for teachers.

Like many throughout the parish, teachers at Gillis Elementary were busy gearing up for another school year.

“I’m always excited to start the new school year off with new students starting fresh in third grade. We learn a lot of new things, and so it’s fun seeing how they grow over the school year, so I can’t wait to meet my new students,” said third-grade teacher Angela Kelly said.

The teachers began preparing for this year’s curriculum just days after school was out. Now they’re looking at lesson plans and organizing their classrooms to get students adjusted to their new environment.

“Just come in excited. I know we’re going to have a great year, know that you can do anything you can set your mind to, we’re going to make this as enjoyable as possible and we’re going to help you grow academically and socially and do all kinds of fun things here,” fourth-grade teacher Christy Fontenot said.

Getting take-home folders ready to go and their school supplies in order were just a few of the tasks required to make sure students are in a position to succeed.

Third-grade teacher Kristin Williamson said seeing her students achieve their goals throughout the year is a special experience.

“When they’re able to beat the clock on a multiplication test or get those high scores on those quizzes, I enjoy seeing that. Their own excitement makes me excited,” Williamson said.

Students in Calcasieu Parish begin their school year on Aug. 11. See back-to-school dates for students around the area HERE.

