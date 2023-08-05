2 killed, 1 injured in house fire in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were killed and a third person was injured as a result of a fire at a home Saturday morning, August 5, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the fire happened around 8 a.m. on Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista.

After the flames were extinguished, two people were found dead inside the home, officials said. They added a third victim was outside and was taken to a hospital to get treated.

The identities of the two people who died were not released. Officials have also not said what caused the fire.

Investigators with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are at the scene of the fire as they continue to investigate.

