50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Vallow Daybell facing charges in Arizona for shooting death of her fourth husband

Lori Vallow Daybell after being turned over to the Idaho Department of Corrections
Lori Vallow Daybell after being turned over to the Idaho Department of Corrections(Idaho DOC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -This week’s sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell was a long-awaited milestone for Kay and Larry Woodcock of Lake Charles. Next Vallow Daybell is expected to go on trial for conspiring to kill Kay’s brother.

Kay and Larry Woodcock were the grandparents of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow whose adoptive mother was found guilty of murdering him, along with his sister Tylee Ryan and romantic rival Tammy Daybell.

The Woodcocks are pleased with the judge’s decision which includes five life sentences without parole.

“That’s exactly what we asked for, what we were hoping for. The judge saw right through her,” said Kay.

The Woodcocks agree there’s really no such thing as closure, yet Larry gets a bit of satisfaction from his decision to no longer say her name.

“I no longer have to call her by her name. I just call her inmate 153745,” said Larry.

Vallow Daybell is expected to next face charges of conspiracy to murder Charles Vallow in Arizona. He was her fourth husband, J.J.’s adoptive father and Kay’s brother. He was shot to death July 11th, 2019, by Lori’s late brother Alex, who claimed self-defense. They want justice for Charles.

“I don’t even think I’ve done my mourning for Charles. I don’t know, it’s just been one big ball of sadness,” said Kay.

“His devotion to J.J., to his family, but especially to J.J.,” said Larry. “There was no doubt, no doubt whatsoever, that Charles just loved J.J. to death,” he said.

And Woodcock says Lori deserves to face a trial in Arizona.

“Knowing how desperately bad Inmate does not want to be there, it just makes me feel better,” said Larry.

But for now the Woodcocks are trying to recuperate by making it a leisurely trip back from Idaho to Lake Charles. Arizona has started the process of forcing Vallow Daybell to come to their jurisdiction, where Charles was killed, in case she won’t come voluntarily.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish teachers return to classrooms in preparation for the school year
Calcasieu Parish teachers return to classrooms in preparation for the school year
McNeese wide receivers show progress in week one of summer progress
McNeese wide receivers shows progress after finishing third summer practice
Alexandria Police Department
LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records
Some La. Hairstylist not happy with Louisiana Braiding Certification regulations
Some La. hairstylists not happy with braiding certification regulations