Vallow Daybell facing charges in Arizona for shooting death of her fourth husband

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -This week’s sentencing of Lori Vallow Daybell was a long-awaited milestone for Kay and Larry Woodcock of Lake Charles. Next Vallow Daybell is expected to go on trial for conspiring to kill Kay’s brother.

Kay and Larry Woodcock were the grandparents of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow whose adoptive mother was found guilty of murdering him, along with his sister Tylee Ryan and romantic rival Tammy Daybell.

The Woodcocks are pleased with the judge’s decision which includes five life sentences without parole.

“That’s exactly what we asked for, what we were hoping for. The judge saw right through her,” said Kay.

The Woodcocks agree there’s really no such thing as closure, yet Larry gets a bit of satisfaction from his decision to no longer say her name.

“I no longer have to call her by her name. I just call her inmate 153745,” said Larry.

Vallow Daybell is expected to next face charges of conspiracy to murder Charles Vallow in Arizona. He was her fourth husband, J.J.’s adoptive father and Kay’s brother. He was shot to death July 11th, 2019, by Lori’s late brother Alex, who claimed self-defense. They want justice for Charles.

“I don’t even think I’ve done my mourning for Charles. I don’t know, it’s just been one big ball of sadness,” said Kay.

“His devotion to J.J., to his family, but especially to J.J.,” said Larry. “There was no doubt, no doubt whatsoever, that Charles just loved J.J. to death,” he said.

And Woodcock says Lori deserves to face a trial in Arizona.

“Knowing how desperately bad Inmate does not want to be there, it just makes me feel better,” said Larry.

But for now the Woodcocks are trying to recuperate by making it a leisurely trip back from Idaho to Lake Charles. Arizona has started the process of forcing Vallow Daybell to come to their jurisdiction, where Charles was killed, in case she won’t come voluntarily.

