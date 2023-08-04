50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - August 3, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 3, 2023.

Wesley Ray Green, 59, Sulphur: Stalking; trespassing; revocation of parole.

Jesus Angel Gonzalez-Arreola, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; out-of-state detainer (2 charges); contempt of court.

Jennifer Nicole Morein, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on the centerline of a highway; possession of a Schedule II drug; tail lamps.

Amy Elizabeth Hantz, 39, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer; probation violation (2 charges).

Antonio Terrell Ferguson, 43, Jackson, MS: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Tia Monic Shirely, 41, Jackson, MS: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Adam Randall Parker, 42, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Jaiden Jamal South, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); bicycle must have reflectors; resisting an officer; aggravated second-degree battery; illegal use of weapons; battery of a dating partner.

Kevin Leon Hearon, 56, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.

Kenneth Allen Lanzalaco, 59, Las Vegas, NV: Theft over $25,000.

Jamar Lance Hardman, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000.

Jordan Mitchell Davis, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

