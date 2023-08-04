Sports Persons of the week - Mid City Little League Juniors team wins state championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Mid City Little League Juniors baseball team won the District and State championship this season and are now on their way to the Southwest Regional round l in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the team competed in Regionals last year but failed to move on.

“I’m real excited because I’ve been down this road already with a junior league team so I know what’s up ahead for them I just want them to experience the same thing I experienced when I took a team there.” Mid City president, Eric Frye said.

If the team wins Regionals they will go on to face some of the best 12-14-year-olds in the world at the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan, according to Frye it would be Mid City’s first LLWS appearance since 1992.

“Our connection is really good we could take it all the way to 15 to 16 and just keep going all the way to regionals we’re trying to make it the world series we’re ready,” Mid City player Markeithon Simon said.

Simon’s teammate Damond Bellard says they didn’t get to this point without facing some adversity.

“There were some tough teams we had to play but I know if we work together we could really go all the way,” Bellard said.

Parents and coaches have reminded the players to value this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It’s a great honor to go I’ve never been before so I just want to go out there and play hard and enjoy it,” Mid City player Joseph Simien said.

As the boys make their journey to the Southwest many of their supporters will be by their side cheering them on.

“It’s been very exciting it’s a great opportunity anytime to watch these kids play because when they take the field they play ball and I love it so we’re getting ready to go get this big win and bring it to the world series,” parent Trenda Simon said.

When it comes to their next challenge ahead the team’s confidence is high.

“We made it to Regionals and we’re going to win,” Mid City player Cory Addison said.

Their first game in the Regional round is on Saturday at 8 am.

