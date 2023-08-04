Some La. hairstylists not happy with braiding certification regulations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many hairstylists have been in the business of braiding hair for years, but some are not happy with the certification needed to be a braider in Louisiana.

Back in 2003 regulations were created by the state that required all natural hair braiders to go through 500 hours of training to become legally certified under the Louisiana Cosmetology Act.

The certification course is called Alternative Hair Design.

Alternative Hair Design can be defined as “the practice of styling hair by twisting, wrapping, weaving, extending, locking or braiding the hair by either the use of hands or mechanical devices or appliances”, according to the Louisiana State Legislature website.

This is a mandatory course that must be taken to be a certified braider with the State of Louisiana.

Some braiders have felt that the number of hours necessary is unreasonable. The director of the Cosmetology Institute of New Orleans, Lauren Lewis, explained that there may be some misconceptions about the certification.

“Anybody that is going to do any type of training, I will say this. No school can take away what God innately blessed you with. If it’s in your hands, it’s in you, if it’s in your culture, it’s in your culture – nobody can take credit for that. I think the misconception is that people feel like because they have been doing something that school doesn’t provide any value, but in school, you do learn proper hair and scalp care, proper shampooing,” Lewis said.

The certification is not offered at many cosmetology schools around Louisiana, but the Cosmetology Institute of New Orleans is actively offering the course.

“We have hundreds of licensed cosmetology educators in the state of Louisiana, but not all of us are 100% skilled in providing braid services, so that’s where the issue is at,” Lewis explained.

