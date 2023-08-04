50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUNICE, La. (KPLC) - Eunice Police have arrested a second worker in their investigation into possible child abuse at Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice, according to reporting by KLFY.

Authorities have arrested Kaitlyn Andrepont Doucet, 27, of Church Point who is accused of six counts of principal cruelty to juveniles.

The investigation into the daycare began after authorities were made aware of a video allegedly showing toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, being intentionally frightened to the point of tears, and being taped to a chair.

This arrest follows the arrest of Alyssa Eve Dupre, 23, of Oakdale who was also arrested and accused of six counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Latest News

Little chance for rain this afternoon as temperatures push 110°.
First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures not letting up through the weekend, possible rain next week
FEMA grants over $2 million for Calcasieu flood protection
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation
Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation