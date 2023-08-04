Pro Watercross championships on Lake Charles this weekend

50/50 Thursdays
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Pro Watercross National Championship returns to Lake Charles this Saturday and Sunday.

Athletes will take to the water on jet skis to race one another near North Beach, next to I-10.

The Pro Show begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will last until about 4 p.m.

On Sunday, amateur racing begins at 8:45 a.m.

Food trucks will also be on site.

The Pro Watercross National Championships will be held Aug. 5-6, 2023, in Lake Charles.
