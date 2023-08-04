Phillips 66 holds training for worst case scenario oil spill

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Phillips 66 held a ‘worst-case scenario’ oil spill training at the West-Cal Arena and Events Center this week.

The extensive three-day training was held with local agencies to boost preparedness in the event of an oil spill. The oil spill training aimed to equip responders with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage potential oil spill incidents in the region.

“So Phillips 66 has trainings throughout the year; we do this repeatedly and we work with our local, state and federal officials, so we train and we’re prepared in case we would have an incident,” said Megan Hartman, Phillips 66 public information officer.

Phillips 66 emphasized the significance of preparedness in mitigating the potential impact of oil spills on the Lake Charles ecosystem and surrounding communities.

“We think the real play action drill is important because it gives our employees and gives the agencies the opportunity to truly exercise their roles so that if a real event were to occur, you’re more comfortable, you can stay in your lane and we can be more effective in the response,” said Scot Tyler, general manager of the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery.

The collaboration between Phillips 66 and local agencies fosters a stronger synergy in addressing potential emergencies. By pooling resources and expertise, the community can better safeguard its environment in the event of an oil spill.

“It’s important for us to develop those relationships with all of those different agencies and response so that if something were to happen, they know us by name, we can come in, we have the relationship with them and we can get to the response,” Tyler said.

As environmental concerns continue to grow, Phillips 66 says it’s dedicated to proactive training and increased preparedness to be better equipped to handle any potential oil spill.

