New details in Lake Charles crash involving off-duty state trooper

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re learning more information about a crash at the Lake Charles Regional Airport involving an off-duty state trooper.

We were first alerted to this story by a viewer asking for more information on what happened. Over the past two months we’ve been requesting documents related to the crash, and now, the complete report has been made available.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on June 6 near the intersection of Gauthier Road and Gulf Highway in Lake Charles. According to the crash report, the off-duty trooper was driving south on Hwy 385 near an intersection close to the Lake Charles Regional Airport.

The report said, as the trooper entered the intersection, the vehicle traveled slightly to the right, leaving the road before crashing into the ditch and traveling up the embankment. Ultimately, the vehicle crashed into about 60 feet of the airport’s fence causing nearly $4,000 worth of damage, a number confirmed by the airport’s executive director, Heath Allen.

We went to the scene the next day, and the fence had already been fixed, but you could still see tire marks in the grass leading up to it.

The report said the trooper sustained an injury to his head and was unaware he had been in a crash. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. When asked about the crash, he said he was driving his wife’s car and was on his way to have a medical procedure done.

A blood test revealed there was no evidence of alcohol in the trooper’s system, but a month after the initial crash report was released to us, we received a revised version this week that also included the results of the drug testing conducted by the state police crime lab.

It showed the trooper had Butalbital (used to treat headaches), Zolpidem (a sleep aid also known as Ambien), Diphenhydramine (an antihistamine also known as Benadryl) and Gabapentin (used for treating pain, seizures and shingles) in his blood sample.

Only one of the four is a controlled substance listed as a scheduled narcotic, according to Louisiana law. Zolpidem is a sleep aid commonly called Ambien.

In Louisiana, anyone under the influence of a scheduled narcotic while operating a vehicle could face a charge of OWI if impaired.

However, unlike alcohol, the law doesn’t spell out how much someone needs to have in their system to be considered impaired.

In addition, the Federal Drug Administration does warn that Ambien specifically could lead to “sleep-driving” and hallucinations.

We did find out the trooper does have a medical condition that he had disclosed, and as is state police’s policy, he had previously disclosed that he was prescribed those medications.

Troopers said based on those factors and what they observed at the scene, the trooper involved is not under an administrative investigation and is not facing criminal charges.

