Join KPLC and DeWanna’s Closet “Back to School Drive” today

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - No parent should have to worry about providing their child with the supplies needed to fully participate in class. School supply lists can be long, and for some families, it can be a challenge to get everything kids need to have a successful school year.

KPLC is partnering with Wendy’s and DeWanna’s Closet to put on a Back to School Drive today, August 4, to lighten the load for parents with the upcoming school year approaching.

The school board is giving each student basic supplies to start off the year, but DeWanna’s Closet will keep students and teachers stocked throughout the year and will help with uniforms, shoes, and underwear for the younger kids who may have accidents in the classroom.

Collections will begin at 6 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. at Wendy’s at the intersection of Lake Street and Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.

More information about the drive can be found HERE.

You can find a list of more “Back to School” drives HERE.

