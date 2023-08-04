50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures not letting up through the weekend, possible rain next week

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - High temperatures are set to continue into the weekend for southwest Louisiana as our heatwave refuses to let up. Upper-level high pressure continues to keep our rain chances at a minimum, causing more hot and mostly dry conditions for Friday. Temperatures continue to range from the upper 90′s to low 100′s away from the coast. Rain chances are looking slimmer than yesterday, a stray shower could briefly break through but isn’t likely to help much with the heat.

Little chance for rain this afternoon as temperatures push 110°.
Little chance for rain this afternoon as temperatures push 110°.(KPLC)

Some slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoon but heat indices are still expected to reach anywhere from 100-115°, so another heat advisory has been issued for the day.

Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(KPLC)

With this in mind, it will still be important to take hot heather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

High will keep our rain chances low and temperatures high through the weekend.
High will keep our rain chances low and temperatures high through the weekend.(KPLC)

Rain chances are likely to stay minimal through the weekend, even with upper-level pressure showing some westward drift. A few cooling showers could show up in the afternoons but their effects will be minimal. Some better chances for rain could return by mid next week as high pressure should finally back away, with some disturbances that may approach our region. Temperatures will likely maintain their hot status, but rain would help bring them closer to normal in spots.

The tropics are back to quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

