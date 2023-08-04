FEMA grants over $2 million for Calcasieu flood protection
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has announced $5,540,986 in grant funding to assist with Louisiana flood protection efforts, according to Sen. John Kennedy.
The funds have been earmarked for the following projects:
- $2,821,146 to fund the elevation of 19 residential properties located throughout Ascension Parish.
- $2,719,840 to fund the elevation of seven properties and the acquisition of four residential properties located throughout Calcasieu Parish.
