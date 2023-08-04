City & Housing Authority win $40-million Choice Neighborhood grant

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s a red-letter day in Lake Charles for those dedicated to providing decent, affordable housing. Lake Charles is one of eight cities across the nation receiving what’s called a Choice Neighborhood grant.

It’s the culmination of many months of work that led to the big win-- a $40-million grant that will transform the area bordered by Lake Street on the west, Creole on the east, 18th Street on the north and Prien Lake Mall on the south into a choice neighborhood.

The blighted public housing there for elderly and families around Dixy Drive will be demolished with new, high quality housing.

Resident Leona Baxter was overcome with emotion.

“This is going to be beautiful, brand new. You can access everything, the mall, everything. So, I thank you all,” she told a large crowd of so many there supporting the effort.

The Regional Director of HUD says she is thrilled Lake Charles is receiving the award.

“You’ve shown tenacity. You’ve shown resiliency. A lot of you have shown your faith and kept it close to your hearts as you’ve done the work here, said Candace Valenzuela, regional administrator for U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

Nicole Miller has been an advocate for affordable housing for years. She serves on the Lake Charles Housing Authority and is thrilled about what this grant will mean for the community.

“Housing is my passion. It’s my purpose. It’s the reason I walk this earth,” said Miller.

“We knew that we could become the little engine that could, that we could build momentum and raise that rallying cry that soon became our transformance mid-city mantra,” she said.

The $40 million is just the beginning of what will likely lead to decent and safe housing in what is expected to be a thriving business economy.

Lake Charles is a much smaller city than the other Choice Neighborhood Initiative recipients which are Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Birmingham, AL; Tuscon, AZ and Wilmington, DE. Each is receiving $40-million dollars.

Lake Charles Housing Authority Director Ben Taylor says he is filled with gratitude, happiness and is ecstatic. He says there was a lot of hard work by whole bunch of folks.

Taylor says since 2010 they have given only 43 such awards. He says normally they are reserved for larger cities, Taylor says the project is an eight year commitment that will be done in phases.

“First phase of course will be relocation of the residents. We are fortunate we only have 48 clients we have to relocate, " he said.

In Lloyd Oaks, reserved for elderly, most housing is unlivable due to hurricane damage. He says after relocation comes demolition. Then he says comes the first phase. He hopes the award letters will go out in October. But he says the first big step is when they mow down the damaged housing with bulldozers and trackhoes.

“Every building that’s there will be demolished, and the streets. All new infrastructure,” he said. “All 240 units that are in that 37 acres right now.”

He says the $40-million is the seed money to get it started.

“Actually, we are leveraging about $278-million in economic match for the project. The actual construction will be funded through low income housing tax credits,” he said.

And it won’t all be public housing. “It will be housing up to 80% area median income. And there will be a certain number of market rate units in there also,” explained Taylor.

He says the idea is to integrate different levels of income to show people there is a path forward.

“If you concentrate nothing but the very low income together, it’s not a good situation,” said Taylor.

He expects there to be some housing within a year to a year and a half from now.

He says the Louisiana Housing Corporation has a “Qualified Allocation Plan,” which is used to award their funding.

“They sell tax credits to big corporations instead of the government providing financing.” It will all be rental housing.

Taylor says the Community Foundation and the “Just Imagine” process, along with a team of diverse partners that helped achieve to success.

