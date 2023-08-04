50/50 Thursdays
Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury to stall play in the fourth quarter of last Monday's game in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ all-time franchise-leading sack leader, defensive end Cam Jordan, has reached a two-year extension to stay in New Orleans through the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that the agreement is a guaranteed contract worth $27.5 million for two years.

Jordan, 34, will be receiving the largest contract on average and guarantees for a defensive player in the history of the league at his age, according to Shefter.

Fox 8′s Madeline Adams points out that Jordan has said in the past that he has a goal of playing 15 years in the NFL and this new extension would complete his target number of 15 years.

